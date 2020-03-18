One person was shot and another fled the scene near YMCA in South Union Township at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.
The injured person was flown to a hospital by medical helicopter. No one was in custody at about 8 p.m.
State police are investigating.
The YMCA has been closed since Sunday due to coronavirus concerns.
A Fayette County 911 supervisor confirmed the shooting was reported in the area of the YMCA on South Mount Vernon Avenue.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
