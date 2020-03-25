Eleven people in Pennsylvania have died from COVID-19, state Department of Health officials reported Wednesday.
The state’s number of cases increased by 276, bringing the total cases to 1,124 in 44 counties.
According to the DOH:
Two additional cases were identified in Fayette County, bringing the total to four.
Two cases were also identified in Greene County, and Washington County’s total increased by one case to 10.
Westmoreland County now has 16 cases, an increase of five cases over Tuesday.
The biggest jump in the area, however, was in Allegheny County. An additional 30 positive tests brought the county’s total to 88.
Two of the 11 reported deaths have been Allegheny County residents.
Gov. Tom Wolf, on Wednesday, extended his stay-at-home order to additional counties in the state, bringing the total to 10.
Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, and Philadelphia counties are subject to the order, which remains in effect until April 6.
For additional information on COVID-19, including county case totals, visit health.pa.gov.
