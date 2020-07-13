Dr. Rachel Levine

Associated Press

In this May 29 photo, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine meets with the media at The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) headquarters in Harrisburg.

 Associated Press

As COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise, state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine is planning a 2:30 p.m. press conference to discuss action that Pennsylvanians can take to keep themselves safe.

“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings,” Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”

The briefing is available via live stream at the following addresses:

governor.pa.gov/live/

facebook.com/pennsylvaniadepartmentofhealth/

pacast.com/live/doh

Local DOH data changes between Friday and Monday include:

COVID-19 cases

Fayette County: 202 cases (+24); 6,219 negative tests; four deaths (no change)

Greene County: 70 cases (+9); 1,689 negative tests; no deaths

Washington County: 454 cases (+44); 10,815 negative tests; six deaths (no change)

Westmoreland County: 1,010 cases (+58); 22,322 negative tests; 39 deaths (no change)

Allegheny County: 5,033 cases (+486); 74,752 negative tests; 197 deaths (+4)

Pennsylvania: 95,742 cases (+1,866); 835,732 negative tests; 6,911 deaths (+31)

Long-term care living facilities

Fayette County: four facilities; seven cases in residents; six in employees

Greene County: one facility; two cases in residents; one in employees

Washington County: eight facilities; 10 cases in residents; four in employees

Westmoreland County: 18 facilities; 151 cases in residents; 47 in employees

Allegheny County: 53 facilities; 582 cases in residents; 190 in employees

Pennsylvania: 750 facilities; 18,279 cases in residents; 3,481 in employees

For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.

