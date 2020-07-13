As COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise, state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine is planning a 2:30 p.m. press conference to discuss action that Pennsylvanians can take to keep themselves safe.
“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings,” Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”
The briefing is available via live stream at the following addresses:
Local DOH data changes between Friday and Monday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 202 cases (+24); 6,219 negative tests; four deaths (no change)
Greene County: 70 cases (+9); 1,689 negative tests; no deaths
Washington County: 454 cases (+44); 10,815 negative tests; six deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 1,010 cases (+58); 22,322 negative tests; 39 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 5,033 cases (+486); 74,752 negative tests; 197 deaths (+4)
Pennsylvania: 95,742 cases (+1,866); 835,732 negative tests; 6,911 deaths (+31)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: four facilities; seven cases in residents; six in employees
Greene County: one facility; two cases in residents; one in employees
Washington County: eight facilities; 10 cases in residents; four in employees
Westmoreland County: 18 facilities; 151 cases in residents; 47 in employees
Allegheny County: 53 facilities; 582 cases in residents; 190 in employees
Pennsylvania: 750 facilities; 18,279 cases in residents; 3,481 in employees
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
