Following the first virtual roll call in the history of the Pennsylvania Senate Wednesday, the state Senate unanimously approved pushing the state’s April 28 primary to June 2 in a COVID-19 mitigation effort. The measure goes before Gov. Tom Wolf, who has indicated he would sign it into law.
The Senate’s vote followed unanimous approval from the House of Representatives and pushed Pennsylvania toward becoming the 11th state to postpone its primary amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
