An escaped inmate was arrested following a crash during a police chase Monday afternoon, about three hours after he jumped out of a prison transport van and stole a car.
Justin Charles Shea, 23, was arrested at about 1:40 p.m. along Filbert Orient Road in Redstone Township and examined by EMS. At about 10:40 a.m., he escaped the van near Double T's Bar & Grill in German Township and stole a black BMW from a nearby residence along McClellandtown Road (State Route 21). He damaged a garage door, parked car and leveled a gazebo in the yard as he fled.
He fled wearing an orange jumpsuit and shackles with no shoes. An orange croc was on the scene outside the house where police were investigating.
A caller told state police a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle was in Redstone Township at about 11:40 a.m. Police later pursued Shea on State Route 40 before he wrecked.
A state police helicopter also assisted in the search.
McClellandtown Road was closed between the McClellandtown Volunteer Fire Co. and Arnold's Service Station.
State police thanked the public for their help in providing tips to police and helping to locate Shea.
He was awaiting his arraignment at press time.
Shea has a criminal history in Fayette County, including charges for fleeing police March 30, 2018 in German Township. In that case, he was found with drugs and escaped authorities at Magisterial District Judge Daniel C. Shimshock's office. He also faced previous charges of receiving stolen property, false reports and felony theft.
