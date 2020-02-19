A robbery suspect was nabbed by Uniontown City Police Wednesday morning after he allegedly committed robberies two days in a row.
Police said Jeremy Scott Sullivan, 41, of Hopwood robbed the French Cleaners on South Mount Vernon Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. Monday in South Union Township and Family Dollar on North Gallatin Avenue in Uniontown at about 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Sullivan was identified as a suspect in the Uniontown case and arrested. Police said he confessed to both robberies.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the South Union Township case, he told police he went to his cousin's house to borrow money, but she was not home and he decided to go to the dry cleaner because he needed money for drugs. He told investigators he was using a plastic gun in the robbery and used the money to buy cocaine and heroin.
The dry cleaner employee told police he repeatedly apologized during the robbery.
He was charged with robbery, theft and simple assault in the South Union Township case. Sullivan was arraigned Wednesday morning before Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries, who set bail at $100,000. He remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
