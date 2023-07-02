Fireworks Over Fayette

A burst of colors lights up the sky during last year's Fireworks Over Fayette. A decision about whether this year's display will be postponed is anticipated later this afternoon.

 Courtesy of Jeffrey W. Hughes Photography

Due to storms predicted between 8 and 10 p.m. today, and for the safety of the community, Fireworks Over Fayette has been cancelled.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.