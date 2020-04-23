With 1,369 additional confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, Pennsylvania’s number of cases jumped to 37,053, according to Thursday’s report from the state Department of Health.
Officials reported there are 1,394 confirmed deaths from the virus, and have removed probable deaths from the count. On Wednesday, the DOH reported 1,622 deaths, which included deaths in those who were confirmed to have the virus, and those who were likely to have to virus when they died.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will explain the removal of probable virus cases that resulted in death during a 1:30 virtual briefing today.
An additional COVID-19 case was detected in Fayette County, where the total now stands at 71, while Greene County’s case count remained at 25 for the fourth consecutive day.
Washington County’s cases rose from 87 to 92; Westmoreland County’s from 300 to 307 and Allegheny County’s from 1,088 to 1,149.
The DOH reduced the number of COVID-19-related deaths in both Westmoreland and Allegheny counties, from 20 to 17 and 74 to 69 respectively.
Allegheny County health officials said the reduction there was due to some deaths being counted twice.
In a report of deaths on his website, Westmoreland County Coroner Kenneth Bacha recorded the number of deaths in the county at 26. Bacha is providing real time updates as deaths occur in the county.
Levine’s virtual briefing can be accessed at any of the following addresses:
