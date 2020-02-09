Ringgold School District will be closed again Monday, district Superintendent Megan Marie Van Fossan announced on the district’s website Sunday afternoon, citing additional threats of violence that district administrators and police were alerted to over the weekend and are investigating.
Threats received by the state’s Safe2Say Something program had prompted the district to close Friday and contact local police departments to investigate the matter, Principal James Klugh said Friday.
Van Fossan said the district would be closed Monday as “an effort to provide sufficient time for this work and in an abundance of caution.”
“Providing a safe and secure learning environment is the top priority of the Ringgold School District, and we take these incidents very seriously,” Van Fossan said.
Safe2Say Something is a youth violence prevention program run by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.
