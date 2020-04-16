Sixty deaths related to the coronavirus were reported overnight in Pennsylvania, with the death toll reaching 707 on Thursday.
None of those deaths occurred in Fayette, Greene or Washington counties, state health officials said.
Each of those counties saw a small increase in COVID-19 cases, Fayette from 58 to 60; Greene from 23 to 24 and Washington from 71 to 73.
Westmoreland County’s cases rose by three to 240. While the state reported 13 COVID-19 deaths there, Coroner Kenneth Bacha reported 19 deaths as of 1 a.m. Bacha is providing real-time updates on COVID-19 deaths in Westmoreland.
Allegheny County’s case count grew from 904 to 925. The state Department of Health reported 12 new deaths there, bringing the county total to 38.
Overall in Pennsylvania, 1,245 new cases were reported on Thursday. The state’s total number of cases is 27,735.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will host a virtual briefing today at 2 p.m. which can be accessed at:
For more information on COVID-19, including county-specific data, visit health.pa.gov.
