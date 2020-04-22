State health officials on Wednesday said there are 35,045 confirmed and 639 probable cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.
Officials also reported 1,325 confirmed and 297 probable deaths from the virus.
Greene County, which has the fewest number of cases locally and no reported deaths, stayed at 25 cases for the third consecutive day.
Fayette and Washington counties each had a one-case increase, to 70 and 87 respectively. Neither county reported any additional deaths.
Westmoreland County’s case count rose from 291 to 300, and Allegheny County’s from 1,059 to 1,088.
For more information, including county-level data on COVID-19, visit health.pa.gov.
