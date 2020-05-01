Twenty-four counties will have stay-at-home orders lifted on May 8, but no local counties are not among them.
Gov. Tom Wolf said all of the counties are in the northwest and north central parts of the state.
Wolf said, though, that state officials are looking to open additional in the "not too distant future."
“We have our eyes on the counties in the southwest and a few in the south central region that have lower case rates, but where we still have a few concerns," Wolf said during a Friday virtual press conference.
Wolf, last week, instituted red, yellow and green designations for areas of the state. Currently, all are in red. Those in counties that move to the yellow phase starting on May 8 will still have to wear masks and limit gatherings to no more than 25 people.
Movie theaters, casinos, spas and gyms will remain closed, Wolf has said, and restaurants will continue to provide take-out or delivery services only.
In Friday’s update, the state Department of Health reported 81 COVID-19 cases in Fayette County, 26 in Greene County, 116 in Washington County, 393 in Westmoreland County and 1,319 in Allegheny County.
There are 46,971 cases across the state.
The DOH reported that 2,354 people have died from the virus throughout Pennsylvania.
Four deaths were reported in Fayette County earlier this month, and none have been reported in Greene.
The announcement can be streamed at:
For more information on COVID-19, including county-level data, visits health.pa.gov.
