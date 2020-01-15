State police are investigating an armed robbery at Circle K in Hopwood and working to identify a suspect and vehicle caught on surveillance footage early Wednesday morning.
At 5:16 a.m., a vehicle appeared to drop off the suspect, who approached the 251 Hopwood Fairchance Road convenience store from Reservoir Road. In the convenience store one minute later, the suspect "brandishes a firearm and racks a round of the weapon to show the clerk that it was indeed a real firearm," state police said.
The clerk gave the suspect $280, and he fled on foot toward Reservoir Road, where the same vehicle appeared to drive back and pick him up, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Uniontown at 724-439-7111 or Fayette County Crime Stoppers at 724-320-2042.
