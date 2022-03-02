An officer with the Connellsville Police Department fatally shot a man who fired a round at officers Tuesday.
State police, who are investigating the shooting, said city police were called to 2126 2nd St. in South Connellsville around 4:40 p.m. to conduct a welfare check on a 45-year-old woman.
A 33-year-old man let them inside the home, and police discovered the woman dead in the basement, state police said.
When officers tried to take the man into custody, a struggle ensued, according to state police.
The 33-year-old “fired a round from a pistol at officers. Officers returned fire, striking the male,” state police said in a release issued overnight.
Police have not identified either the man or woman who died, and are continuing to investigate.
