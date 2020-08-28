A 14-year-old girl is missing after she walked into the woods in Redstone Township Thursday night, and has not been seen or heard from since then.
Shanya Mae Hewitt was described as a Black girl with red and black hair in long braids. She wears braces and is 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighing 100 pounds. She was last seen at about 8:30 p.m. walking into the woods from Hunters Ridge wearing a neon green shirt with "2019" printed on it and black pants.
Her mother told state police they just moved into the area last week, and Hewitt does not know the area or have friends in the area. She is not enrolled in school yet, and she does not have a cellphone or social media accounts.
State Police Belle Vernon is leading the search. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 724-929-6262.
(0) comments
