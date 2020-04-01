A driver hit a pedestrian in East Huntingdon Township early Monday morning, killing him, and fled the scene, state police said.
Police are working to identify the driver. The victim was identified as a 58-year-old man. The crash occurred at 1519 Mount Pleasant Connellsville Road at about 6:15 a.m. The pedestrian was crossing the road when he was hit, and died on the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Cory E. Elliott at the state police Greensburg station at 724-832-3288.
