Two men robbed the North Belle Vernon 7-Eleven at gunpoint early Friday morning, and state police are working to identify the suspects involved.
State Police Trooper Robert Broadwater said the two men robbed the 3 Fayette Avenue convenience store at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday. Police are seeking information to identify them. They were described as two Black males, one who had light skin.
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Belle Vernon at 724-929-6262.
