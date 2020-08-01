The 17-year-old boy who is accused of gunning down a 16-year-old boy on his Uniontown porch was arraigned late Friday night and denied bail.
Police searched for Jaden Christopher Shaw since Wednesday night, after he allegedly shot Gary W. Jordan III at 59 Lenox Street at about 9:30. Shaw is listed as homeless in court paperwork.
Two juvenile witnesses identified Shaw as the shooter, saying he had a handgun with an extended magazine used in the shooting. Shaw told one of the witnesses he was going to Jordan's home to fight him, then approached the back porch from an alley before opening fire, the witness told police, according to court documents filed in the case.
Jordan suffered gunshot wounds to his face and right elbow. He was taken to Uniontown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Shaw faces charges of criminal homicide, reckless endangerment, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a firearm by a minor.
He was arraigned at 10:45 p.m. before on-call Magisterial District Judge Daniel C. Shimshock, who denied bail in the case.
