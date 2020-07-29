A teenage boy was fatally shot in Uniontown Wednesday night, officials said, and criminal homicide charges have been filed against a 17-year-old.
Uniontown City Police are investigating the shooting, which occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on Lenox Street. Police were unable to immediately confirm the alleged victim's exact age, but said he was a juvenile.
The suspect, a Uniontown resident according to online court dockets, also faces charges of reckless endangerment, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a firearm by a minor.
