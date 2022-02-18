More than 6,300 West Penn Power customers in Fayette County were without electricity as of 8:30 a.m. Friday, after a quick temperature drop and rain led to downed power lines.
The hardest hit areas were Brownsville and Springfield townships. In Springfield, 1,130 of the township’s 1,407 customers were without power.
About 84% of Brownsville Township’s 330 customers were in the dark, according to West Penn’s outage information.
Greene and Washington counties also experienced outages, though on a smaller scale.
West Penn reported 1,808 in Greene without power – mostly in Cumberland, Perry, Springhill and Wayne townships.
The company reported 1,292 outages in Washington County, with more than half in East Bethlehem Township.
West Penn’s website did not provide estimated restoration times for any of the areas.
The state Department of Transportation reported that Jumonville Road in North Union Township between Washington Springs Road and Old Braddock Road is closed due to downed trees in wires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.