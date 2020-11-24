A suspect is now behind bars for allegedly fatally shooting a 28-year-old North Union Township woman, and his brother is facing charges for reportedly helping him evade police.
Joseph Michael Thomas Jr., 35, of Independence Avenue, Uniontown allegedly shot Meghan Masi twice in the head Friday night. Christopher David Thomas, 32, also of Independence Avenue, Uniontown, allegedly hid the revolver used in the shooting and blamed Masi's husband.
State police were called to 435 Yauger Hollow Road at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday after Masi was found dead, lying in a pool of blood. An autopsy Sunday determined she died from two gunshot wounds to the head.
Masi was seen on surveillance footage in the hours before her death at BFS on University Drive. The video shows Masi driving, and Joseph Thomas in the passenger seat, police said. A witness, Jacob Springer, identified the passenger as Thomas. Police interviewed Springer Monday morning, who said Thomas confessed to shooting Masi twice in the head Friday night when the men were together on Saturday. Joseph Thomas also reportedly said he took a Toyota Rav4, which is registered to Masi's husband. The Toyota was found near Thomas' home, police said.
Police did not offer a motive for why Joseph Thomas allegedly shot Masi.
Authorities interviewed Christopher Thomas Saturday, who falsely implicated Masi's husband in her death, according to court paperwork. The Thomases both provided an alibi that police proved as false, court documents contended.
In an interview Monday, Christopher Thomas told police he took the revolver, a .40-caliber Taurus, and buried it in a wooded area near near Hopwood-Coolspring Road, according to the affidavit.
Joseph Thomas was charged with homicide, theft, criminal use of a communication facility, false report, tampering with evidence and three counts of hindering apprehension or prosecution. Christopher Thomas is charged with false report, tampering with evidence and three counts of hindering apprehension or prosecution.
They were both arraigned Monday night before on-call Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr. Joseph Thomas was denied bail in the case, and bail for Christopher Thomas is set at $20,000. Both remain in Fayette County Prison.
Charges were filed before Magisterial District Judge Nathan A. Henning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.