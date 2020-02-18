A 52-year-old man was shot to death on his back porch when two people jumped his fence in the middle of the night, prepared to kidnap a teen, police said.
Keith Scott Greenawalt-Bradshaw, 31, of Everson and Marjorie A. Jay, 37, of Connellsville were both charged with homicide in the death of William Stewart and the kidnapping of 16-year-old Damion Mickey.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Jay told police after her arrest Greenawalt-Bradshaw said he didn't want anyone to get hurt, but packed items to tie up the teen. Police said Stewart was taking the dogs out when the two jumped the fence in his backyard, and Stewart asked what Greenawalt-Bradshaw was doing. Greenawalt-Bradshaw allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and told Stewart to shut up. They argued, and Greenawalt-Bradshaw allegedly shot Stewart multiple times.
Mickey's mother and Stewart's fiance, Heather Mickey, said her son had recently opened up to her about a tumultuous history with Greenawalt-Bradshaw, and told her he was scared. She was asleep upstairs and did not witness the moments leading up to her fiance's death, but said she is certain he died to protect her son.
"I just know he was fighting for my baby. I just know it," she said.
About two weeks ago, Mickey told his mom he was trying to cut off contact with Greenawalt-Bradshaw, and she said he threatened her son. She filed a report with police Sunday. The boy did not want to testify against the man so she was unable to get a protection-from abuse order; however, she said she does not think that would have protected her family.
"They got to me. Even with cameras and everything, they got to me," she said of Greenawalt-Bradshaw and Jay. "I knew this was coming. I just didn't know it was going to be this bad."
The teen was found with Greenawalt-Bradshaw about 130 miles away at about 9:45 a.m., minutes after an Amber Alert was issued for him. They two were found in Greencastle in Franklin County. Greenawalt-Bradshaw was arrested by state police in Chambersburg, whose jurisdiction covers the area.
"He just wanted total control of my son," Mickey said.
Mickey woke up when her dogs alerted her to danger in the house at about 2:30 a.m.
"I went to the back door, and that's when I found Bill lying on the ground," she said.
Stewart and Mickey had been dating for three years. On Valentine's Day, he asked her to marry him. She had an engagement ring on her finger as she held her head in her hands.
"I just can't believe this, you know?" she said.
"I loved him so much. I felt like I finally found my best friend," she said. "He was a strong man. He was a caring man with a big heart, and (Greenawalt-Bradshaw) took him from me."
Greenawalt-Bradshaw and Jay were each charged with criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy to commit kidnapping around noon before Fayette County Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr.
Jay was arraigned and committed to the Fayette County Prison without bond. Bradshaw is awaiting arraignment.
