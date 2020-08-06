Two people were injured when a vehicle hit a pole in North Union Township on Pittsburgh Road Thursday afternoon, officials said.
The injured people were flown by medical helicopter to area hospitals following the accident near Tri-Star Chevrolet of Uniontown at 5209 Pittsburgh Road at about 12:30 p.m., according to a Fayette 911 supervisor. The patients were entrapped in the vehicle and freed by first responders.
The crash was initially reported as a four-vehicle accident.
State police, Fayette EMS, and Hopwood, West Leisenring and North Union Township volunteer fire departments responded to the scene.
