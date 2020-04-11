Two deaths in Fayette County were among 78 additional COVID-19 deaths reported by the state Department of Health on Saturday.
The state’s total number of deaths is 494, and the number of positive cases are at 21,664 – a 1,676-case jump from Friday.
There have been three COVID-19 deaths in Fayette, with the first reported on April 1.
The county’s total number of cases rose by one to 50.
There were 218 cases reported in Westmoreland County, up from 202, and the DOH recorded five additional deaths, making six total deaths in the county.
With two additional cases, Greene County’s count rose to 23 and Washington County’s numbers remained the same at 66 cases.
There have been no COVID-19 deaths reported in Greene or Washington.
Allegheny County’s case count rose by 48 to 836, and a 19th death was reported there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.