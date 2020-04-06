Two additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Fayette County, as the total number of cases in the state neared 13,000 Monday.
The virus is responsible for the deaths of 162 Pennsylvanians, an increase of 12 from Sunday, according to the state Department of Health.
Fayette County has 29 cases, and DOH officials reported last Wednesday that one county resident died from the virus.
No new cases were reported in Greene County, where the count has remained at 12 since Saturday.
Washington County cases increased from 50 to 53; Westmoreland County cases rose from 147 to 157 and Allegheny County’s cases rose from 605 to 642.
The total number of cases in the state is 12,980, across 65 counties.
Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will discuss the state’s numbers and mitigation efforts during a 2 p.m. press conference that can streamed here:
