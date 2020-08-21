Uniontown City Police are working to identify a person who robbed The Hot Spot with a gun Thursday evening.
Lt. Tom Kolencik said the robber jumped over the counter and brandished a gun, saying, "You know what it is," and grabbed money from the cash register and safe at about 7:50 p.m. He appeared to be armed with a black semi-automatic gun and stuffed the money in a black backpack before fleeing the scene at 68 West Berkeley Street, police said.
The robber was described as a tall, thin, young black male wearing black sweatpants with a wide white stripe. He had his hood up and was wearing a COVID-19 mask, police said.
"We don't have a lot to go on at this point. We're still trying to get surveillance video from the area, and we're looking for the public's help," Kolencik said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Uniontown City Police at 724-430-2929 or Fayette County Crime Stoppers at 724-320-2042.
