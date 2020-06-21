A Uniontown City Police officer was seriously injured in a crash on the way to a call Sunday evening.
Officer Jay Hanley was unconscious after the collision near the intersection of Fayette Street and Pennsylvania Avenue at about 5:45 p.m., and the police vehicle caught fire. Captain David Rutter and a bystander, Dylan McLee, rescued Hanley from the vehicle, according to Uniontown City Police Lt. Tom Kolencik.
"We are very thankful to him," he said.
The second person involved in the crash was checked out by EMS on the scene. Hanley suffered a serious leg injury, and he was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia where he was being prepped for surgery Sunday evening, Kolencik said.
"Our department is praying for both of those involved," he said.
State police is investigating the crash.
