Uniontown City Treasurer-elect Antoinette Hodge will be sworn in Monday at 5 p.m. at city hall, City Solicitor Tim Witt said Thursday afternoon.
Witt said Hodge had submitted everything that was required of her to take the oath of office.
Hodge was not sworn in along with other elected city officials Monday due to not having a current bond in place in accordance with Third-Class City Code.
"I want to do what Uniontown city residents elected me to do," Hodge said Thursday. "I’m ready to take the oath."
Hodge filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday against the city, city council member Martin Gatti and City Clerk Kim Marshall alleging that they conspired to keep her from taking office as city treasurer based on her race. Gatti and Marshall have vehemently denied the accusation, and Gatti has said he would sue those involved in defaming his character.
