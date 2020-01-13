Uniontown Hospital announced Monday morning that it has signed a letter of intent to join the West Virginia University Health System, deepening a relationship with WVU Medicine that began when the hospital parted ways with University of Pittsburgh Medical Center last year.
Uniontown Hospital will enter into a management agreement with WVU Hospitals by which hospital CEO Steve Handy will become an employee of WVU Hospitals along with other senior leaders at Uniontown.
WVU Medicine has staffed the hospital’s inpatient emergency department and hospitalist physician services since July, after the physician relationship between UPMC and WVU Medicine ended June 30.
The WVU Health System is West Virginia’s largest health system and largest private employer, comprised of 11 owned hospitals.
