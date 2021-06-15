A Uniontown man died from a gunshot wound he suffered yesterday evening in the city.
Kevin Parks, 19, died Monday at Uniontown Hospital after being shot in the chest at 250 Crossland Ave. about 7:30 p.m., state police said Tuesday afternoon.
State police do not have anyone in custody in connection with the shooting but said there is no danger to the public. Trooper Robert Broadwater said police are still investigating and following all leads.
“We are asking that if any resident in the area noticed any males running or walking in the area of Crossland Avenue between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. (Monday) to give state police a call,” Broadwater said.
In an unrelated incident, a man who has not been identified suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound on Coolspring Street around 8:25 p.m., police said. His condition was not known Tuesday afternoon.
