State police said a 33-year-old woman fled the scene of a fatal crash in South Union Township on Monday.
A vehicle driven by Krystal K. Darnell of Uniontown crossed the double yellow line on Morgantown Road near Grandview Terrace around 6:15 p.m., striking another vehicle, according to report issued by Trooper Jonathon Sutton.
The passenger in that second vehicle, Linda L. Lewis, 76, of Uniontown, died at the scene of the crash, police said. The driver, Bernard D. Lewis, 77, of Uniontown, was flown to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.
Sutton said Darnell fled the scene of the crash prior to the arrival of police, but was later taken into custody. She reportedly told bystanders to the crash that she was wanted for outstanding warrants.
An investigation is ongoing, police said.
