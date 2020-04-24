A man was "inadvertently released" from a South Carolina jail where he was facing charges for allegedly shooting a police officer and may be in the local area, officials said.
Brian J. Soltie, 39, of Greenville, South Carolina has ties to both Fayette and Westmoreland counties, and may be in either area, according to state police. Police issued an alert to be on the lookout for Soltie, along with an officer safety alert.
Soltie was jailed for allegedly shooting a police officer in April 2019. He and several other suspects were wanted in a car jacking and reportedly fled police. Soltie allegedly shot the officer at the end of the pursuit in Anderson County, South Carolina.
Police said Soltie is 5-feet 9-inches tall with brown hair. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
