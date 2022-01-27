The Morrell Fire Company has set its station up to be a warming center today as about 45 Dunbar Township residents are without heat.
Luanne Dye, secretary for the township, said Columbia Gas contacted the township Thursday morning to inform them there was an issue in the Trotter area.
Lee Gierczynski, Columbia Gas spokesman, said the crews are still trying to determine the cause of the outage.
"They suspect there is water in the gas main, that may have been the source of the outage," he said.
A notice on the Columbia Gas website indicated about 45 customers on Marshall and Patton streets, Pershing Drive, Ridge Boulevard and West Crawford Avenue were impacted by the outage.
The company noted that repairs are currently underway, and crews will go door-to-door to perform safety checks and relight natural gas appliances once the issue is fixed.
Those customers not at home will find a door hanger informing them of the outage and requesting they call Columbia Gas for a service technician to come to their home or business to restore service.
Gierczynski said updates will be posted on their website, columbiagaspa.com.
In the meantime, residents can go to the Morrell Fire Company at 1323 University Drive for blankets and hot beverages.
If the heat outage lasts into the evening hours, Dye said they will look into getting food to the affected residents.
