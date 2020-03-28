Washington County was among three counties added to Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order on Saturday.
Beaver and Centre counties were also added. The order takes effect at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Locally, Allegheny and Westmoreland were already subject to the order.
The move came as state Department of Health officials reported an additional 533 positive coronavirus tests across Pennsylvania, bringing the state total to 2,751 cases.
An additional 12 people died, according to the DOH’s daily update, bringing the total to 34 deaths in the state.
Fayette County reported a one case increase to 10; Greene County went from four to six cases; Washington County from 14 to 23 and Westmoreland County from 30 to 41.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County rose from 158 to 219.
