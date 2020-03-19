Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the closure of all “non-life-sustaining businesses” effective 8 p.m. today.
“I had hoped for voluntary compliance so our public safety officials could focus on assisting with the crisis. Unfortunately, we have not seen full compliance,” Wolf said in a video address. “We have no time to lose. With every minute that passes, more Pennsylvanians come into contact with the COVID-19 virus.”
“We cannot allow this virus to overwhelm our hospitals,” he said.
He noted enforcement actions had already started for restaurants and bars that were violating an order issued earlier this week to stop dine-in operations. When that order was issued Monday, Wolf had asked non-essential businesses to close, but did not make it mandatory.
The same enforcement actions will begin Saturday for all other non-life-sustaining businesses.
Wolf said he understood the financial burden closures place on business owners, but said, “Before we can save livelihoods, we must save lives.”
Pharmacies, grocery stores and gas stations are exempt from the closures, and restaurants will still be able to provide take-out service.
A list of the businesses that must close, and which are exempt can be found here: https://www.governor.pa.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/20200319-Life-Sustaining-Business.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.