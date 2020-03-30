Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday extended school and business closures across the state "indefinitely."
"I know this isn't easy to hear, we humans are built to want to work, to learn to socialize," Wolf said during an afternoon press conference. "But if we want to save lives, we must continue to distance ourselves from each other."
His announcement came as 693 additional positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the state, including several more local cases.
Additional positive cases were reported in Fayette and Greene counties on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 11 and seven respectively.
The total number of cases in Pennsylvania stands at 4,087. Ten additional virus-related deaths were also reported on Monday, bringing the total number to 48.
The DOH reported Westmoreland County gained eight additional cases, bringing its total to 55, while Washington County gained two cases and now has 26.
In this area, Allegheny County saw the biggest jump in positive cases with 25, bringing its total to 290.
The DOH reported COVID-19 has now been detected in 59 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties. Twenty-two of those counties are under stay-at-home orders, including Allegheny, Westmoreland and Washington.
“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”
The bulk of the positive tests – 41% – have been reported in people age 25-49, though most of those who have been hospitalized are 65 or older, state officials said.
Additional information regarding COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is available at www.health.pa.gov.
