A stay-at-home order has been issued across Pennsylvania by Gov. Tom Wolf.
The order adds 34 counties to the edict already in place for 33 within the state.
With coronavirus infections continuing to rise dramatically in the state, with nearly 1,000 new confirmed cases reported, Wolf called a statewide quarantine “the most prudent option."
“We appreciate the shared sacrifice of all 12.8 million Pennsylvanians; we are in this together,” Wolf said in a statement.
Under the order, individuals can leave their homes for some reasons, including:
n To complete tasks essential to maintaining the health of safety of family or household members, including pets, such as getting medicine, visiting a health care professional or obtaining supplies to work at home.
n Getting supplies for the household or engaging in volunteer activities to assist others during the pandemic
n Engaging in outdoor activities with social distancing
n Working at a life-sustaining business
n Travel to care for a person or pet in another household; to obtain school materials, meals or other related services; as required by law enforcement or a court order
A full list of restrictions and exceptions for residents can be found here: https://www.pa.gov/guides/responding-to-covid-19/.
Also on Wednesday, the state Supreme Court extended a judicial order through April 30, generally closing all of the state’s courts to the public.
The order, which covers common pleas and magisterial courts, had been set to expire Friday. It gives president judges in each county the ability to declare a judicial emergency through May 31.
Courts remain open for emergency proceedings, including requests for protection-from abuse orders.
The order also stops, through April 30, any evictions or ejectments from homes. That includes dispossessions related to “mortgage foreclosures, a failure to pay rent, or a failure to pay property taxes,” according to the order.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
