After rumors that Gov. Tom Wolf would force the state’s public school districts to offer the first nine weeks of classes remotely, he put the matter to rest on Friday.
“I want to be clear: I am not closing school buildings or cancelling classes,” Wolf tweeted Friday afternoon.
“School governing boards and administrators will determine if school building reopen and if classes resume in person, remotely, or a combination of the two,” he wrote. “The best way to find out about these local decisions is to contact your school’s governing board or administration.”
Officials in school districts across Pennsylvania have been busy devising health and safety plans for the 2020-21 year. The plans must be approved by school boards, posted on the district’s website and submitted to the state Department of Education prior to the start of the school year.
Among many things, the plans detail how students will receive instruction in each district.
The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL), which governs local counties, announced Friday they would delay the start of the high school football season until Sept. 10, and reduce the number of games played during the season.
Delays were also announced for other fall sports in the WPIAL.
Earlier this week, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association barred spectators from school sporting events in the fall.
Local DOH data updates reported between Thursday and Friday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 387 cases (+24) 8,660 negative tests; four deaths (no change)
Greene County: 107 cases (+2); 2,687 negative tests; no deaths
Washington County: 740 cases (+17); 14,831 negative tests; 11 deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 1,409 cases (+27); 28,832 negative tests; 46 deaths (+1)
Allegheny County: 8,094 cases (+1244); 109,002 negative tests; 230 deaths (+3)
Pennsylvania: 112,048 cases (+970); 1,104,824 negative tests; 7,189 deaths (+13)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: six facilities; nine cases in residents; 10 in employees; one death
Greene County: one facility; two cases in residents; one in employees; no deaths
Washington County: eight facilities; 25 cases in residents; eight in employees; two deaths
Westmoreland County: 20 facilities; 181 cases in residents; 50 in employees; 31 deaths
Allegheny County: 83 facilities; 878 cases in residents; 266 in employees; 174 deaths
Pennsylvania: 850 facilities; 19,484 cases in residents; 3,934 in employees; 4,904 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
To report violations related to mask-wearing or the July 15 targeted mitigation order, contact state or local police.
