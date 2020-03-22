Stressing a need to quell the spread of COVID-19 across Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf said Sunday that a stay-at-home order, like one imposed in Philadelphia, “has to be under consideration.”
“We’re trying to buy time,” Wolf said during a virtual press conference. “We cannot overload our health care systems”
“If we have to do more, we will,” he said.
Daily totals of positive cases have continued to increase, and Wolf said that if the number of new cases does not level out or begin to decrease, the state’s health care system could be overwhelmed.
“If the surge is moderate, then (hospitals are) prepared. If we end up in a situation like Italy, then they are not,” Wolf said.
While acknowledging the financial burden put on bars and restaurants ordered to cease dine-in services and other non-life-sustaining businesses ordered close their physical locations, Wolf said the alternative could be much worse for state residents.
“If we can buy sometime then we’re not going to face the overwhelming heath crisis that Italy has faced,” Wolf said, noting there is “no greater service” than to close
Asked if the closures could extend beyond 14 days, Wolf said it depends upon the results the mitigation efforts yield.
“When we start to see a decline in cases … then we can say we’ve won the time (we need). We’re not there yet.”
Police will begin enforcing the closures Monday morning at 8 a.m.
Wolf also addressed the state’s public schools and the primary election, scheduled for April 28.
He said a decision would be made this week as to whether the school closures, slated to end March 30, would be extended. As to the primary, Wolf said he’d reached no agreement to extend the date with legislators.
“Members of the legislature understand counties have been asking for a postponement,” Wolf said, noting difficulty in training poll workers who are reluctant to come in.
He also said he is reexamining a decision to close the state’s Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores, prompted by concerns raised by drug and alcohol addiction providers.
The governor repeatedly urged state residents to comply with mitigation efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, but acknowledged that the efforts undertaken will leave things changed.
“Back on our feet will mean something different than it did three weeks ago,” Wolf said.
“This is really a tough thing that we’re asking of ourselves. But if we don’t succeed, the consequences are going to be tougher.”
