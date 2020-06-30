A 58-year-old South Connellsville woman died in a fire Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said the woman, Patricia Ringer, became trapped in her back bedroom near the location where the fire started just before 1 p.m. at 1819 Fourth Street.
A neighbor, Heidi Close, said the woman was handicapped.
"It's a tragedy in our small community, because everyone is very close," she said.
The woman's teenage daughter was not home when the fire started, officials said. She was wrapped in a blanket on a neighbor's porch, despite the heat.
A Dawson volunteer firefighter suffered a leg injury, and was treated on the scene, officials said.
Multiple fire departments assisted South Connellsville on the call, in addition to Fayette EMS and the Fayette County Coroner's Office.
She will be taken for an autopsy and tested for carbon monoxide levels, said Fayette County Deputy Coroner Mallory Napolillo.
A state police fire marshal will determine the cause of the fire. The Red Cross also assisted at the scene.
Close said she did not know the woman personally, but knows her family.
"It's just heartbreaking," she said.
