While Fayette County is likely to get less rain than originally anticipated, all eyes remain on the streams, creeks and the river.
“So far, it's all right,” said Myranda Fullerton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh, Wednesday morning.
However, as the water begins to flow downward toward the creeks, streams and the Youghiogheny River in Connellsville, all are expected to rapidly rise throughout the day and into Thursday.
“Those in Fayette County should anticipate to see river flood watches upgrades to flood warnings,” Fullerton said, adding that current data suggests the Yough will crest around 15.9 feet by 8 a.m. Thursday. That's just below the moderate flood stage of 16 feet.
Just before noon, the NWS upgraded the watch to a warning in the Connellsville area, noting the Yough was likely to rise to the initial flood stage of 12 feet by late this evening.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln has not received any reports of flooding in the city as city employees and New Haven Hose Co. VFD have been out checking the streams that run through the city.
“The only one we were concerned about was the stream through East Park,” Lincoln said. “It's coming up, but nothing alarming.”
On Tuesday, Connellsville City Clerk Vern Ohler started contacting homes and businesses along the river that could be affected if the water crests to the predicted 15.9 feet to be prepared in case it made it that high while the city's public-works crews were out and about to keep the storm drains clear.
Lincoln said if the water crests to 16 feet, it would flood the concession stand at Yough River Park, so the city emptied the concession stand as well as the visitor's center in that location.
“I like to be overly cautious and have no one in harm's way rather than not taking it serious, then it happens and we're struggling to get people to safety,” Lincoln said.
Many lessons were learned in Connellsville since a severe storm five years ago suddenly dumped over five inches of rain within two hours, causing extensive flooding in and around the city and over $7 million in property damage.
Along with upgrading rescue equipment since the 2016 flood by acquiring a rescue boat, rescue side-by-side and a portable light stand, Lincoln said everyone is on the same page with a pro-active mindset, which was evident on Tuesday for a special meeting about potential flooding.
“We met last night at city hall and went over who was going to do what,” Lincoln said. “I'm very very pleased with how we came together and met and came up with a plan of action if, God forbid, it did flood.”
Lincoln has also taken advantage of social media to help get as much information out to the public as possible and strongly encourages residents to sign up for CodeRed, a service that notifies those who sign up of emergency situations or critical community alerts.
It's free to register for alerts, and it can be done on the county's website www.fayettecountypa.org under the “Emergency Alerts” tab.
“You can only be so ready, but we want to make sure the residents are safe and out of harm's way,” Lincoln said.
The NWS's flash flood warning lists Uniontown as an area of concern, though Mayor Bill Gerke said at 11 a.m. no flooding had yet been reported. He said he is meeting with the fire department and other officials later in the afternoon to make preparations.
“It’s raining pretty hard, and we are vigilant about certain areas that tend to flood,” he said.
The Uniontown City Police Department issued an alert to residents, reminding residents to never drive into a blocked or detoured roadway. If a vehicle stalls, do not get out, and call 911, the alert said.
“The next 12 to 18 hours will be the most … critical time where we will see the maximum impact from this storm,” Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield said during an 11 a.m. press conference.
He said state officials have pre-staged rescue crews from the Pennsylvania National Guard across the state to help as needed.
Jeff Jumper, a PEMA meteorologist, said the next 24 hours will bring “a month or two month's worth of rain.” Rivers will continue to rise for “a couple days,” he said, warning people not to walk through flooded areas.
Officials urged motorists to stay home if they’re able, and cautioned against driving through flooded areas or around barriers that have closed roads.
State police Major Robert Krol said those who get stuck after driving around barricades could face a $500 fine, while those who do so and need rescued are, under the law, on the hook for the cost of rescue efforts.
“Less traffic on the road is going to help keep (everyone) safer,” said Gov. Tom Wolf.
Rainfall is expected to steadily increase throughout the day with stronger bands of rainfall coming into the area, especially through central and southeastern portions of Fayette County. Fullerton said an additional 1 to 2 inches could hit those areas before the rain eases up in the afternoon.
“It looks like, as we move toward 3 p.m. and after, you'll really start seeing significant improvement of rainfall,” Fullerton said.
Don Mason, Greene County Emergency Management Agency director, said no flood-related issues were reported to the agency as of 12 p.m.
“As hard as it rained here, it’s surprising that we weren’t greatly impacted by the rainfall,” Roberts said. “We know counties around us were affected by flooding, and as of now it seems that Greene luckily avoided any serious issues. Thank God.”
Mason said his office only received a few scattered reports of downed trees throughout the area, but EMA employees were traveling across the county to assess and evaluate any potential flood-related damages or issues.
“We are carefully monitoring the situation and will continue to do so, and we will be watching late tonight and tomorrow to see if additional rainfall will impact the Mon River and our area,” he said.
Freelance writer Alyssa Choiniere contributed to this report.
