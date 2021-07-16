The annual Klink reunion will be held Sunday, July 18, at the Klink property in Jumonville. All descendants, relatives and friends are invited to attend. A short business meeting and awarding of prizes will begin at 12:30 p.m., which will be followed by lunch. There will be a horseshoe tournament, raffles, games and lots of catching up. Pictures and family histories would be appreciated. Table service and soft drinks will be supplied. Attendees should bring a covered dish and something for the Chinese auction. For further information call Connie at 724-438-8169 or Brenda at 724-437-2506.
