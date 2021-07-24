The Layton Bridge, which carries Layton Road over the Youghiogheny River in Fayette County, will be closed to daylight traffic from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 2 until Aug. 6 and again from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13, according to a PennDOT District 12 news release.
The closures will allow crews to perform repair work on the bridge. A marked detour will be in place using Banning Layton Road / Dawson Road, Cunningham School Road, Front Street / Dickerson Run Road, Route 201 and Cemetery Road). Motorists are urged to use the marked detour, the release said.
