A $1.2 million water and system upgrade in Menallen Township started Monday.
- By Mark Hofmann mhofmann@heraldstandard.com
Thursday, May 4, 2023 1:48 AM
A $1.2 million water and system upgrade in Menallen Township started Monday.
Pennsylvania American Water announced the start of construction to install approximately 4,500 feet of new water main in Menallen Township to improve service reliability and fire protection.
“The current 12-inch cast-iron water main was installed more than 60 years ago, and has a recent history of service interruptions,” said Gary Lobaugh, senior manager of government and external affairs in Western Pennsylvania for Pennsylvania American Water. “The company is installing a new 16-inch ductile-iron water main to improve reliability and service.”
The main is being installed along Route 40 between Duck Hollow Road and Haddenville Road.
Work is being done from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday as traffic is reduced to one lane in the project area. The company encourages motorists to find alternate routes and avoid the construction area during project hours.
Work occurring outside those hours is expected only if required to maintain the project’s schedule with final street restorations expected to be completed in September.
Lobaugh said customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water and lower-than-normal water pressure.
For more information, visit www.amwater.com/paaw/.
