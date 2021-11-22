Approximately $1.6 million in state grants have been awarded to fund various local projects.
The Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) administers grant programs that make funding available for municipalities and community groups across Pennsylvania. The funds are used for projects to develop, upgrade or rehabilitate transportation assets like roads and bridges as well as recreational projects like greenways and trails.
Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin Township, and Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Uniontown, announced that the CFA awarded a $500,000 grant to Henry Clay Township through the CFA’s Multimodal Transportation Fund Program to resurface Sugarloaf Road.
The township will repave 2.8 miles of Sugarloaf Road between Mae West Road and the Stewart Township boundary line. When completed, the project will provide a safe road for residents and tourists to travel to and from Ohiopyle State Park.
“Given Ohiopyle’s beauty and incredible recreational opportunities, it’s no wonder that more than one million people visit each year,” Stefano said, adding that the grant will alleviate the cost that would otherwise be paid by local residents. “Because of the volume of visitors and the heavy camping equipment they often bring, Sugarloaf needs some attention.”
Dowling said the project cannot be completed soon enough with the increased traffic for Ohiopyle.
“This grant is truly vital to protecting the safety of local residents and everyone who visits Ohiopyle State Park by way of Sugarloaf Road,” Dowling said. “There has already been a fatality and serious injuries caused by the condition of this roadway, and we have been working hard to ensure that never happens again.”
State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson Township, announced more than $1.1 million in grant funding has been awarded to municipalities in Greene and Fayette counties to support three projects.
Those projects include:
n $160,344 to improve the playground at Crawford Park in Franklin Township. The improvements include the purchase and installation of playground equipment that will benefit handicapped individuals. Benches and trash bins will also be placed at the park.
n $500,000 to make streetscape improvements along Main Street in Masontown Borough. The improvements include new curbs, sidewalks, ADA ramps, crosswalks and signage as well as the installation of street trees, benches and trash cans.
n $509,271 to repave Second Street and repair the Charles Street Bridge in Brownsville Borough. The project includes repaving a portion of Second Street between 18th and High streets. It also includes rehabilitating the sidewalk, pedestrian railing, concrete road surface and railings on the Charles Street Bridge.
“These projects are all about increasing access and safety on our streets and in our parks for residents, particularly residents who are handicapped, who should already have equal access to our parks and streets,” Snyder said. “But that’s what this funding will take care of, and I’m proud to represent these communities that are putting residents first.”
