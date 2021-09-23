A $1 million winning Pennsylvania Lottery scratch off ticket was sold in Uniontown, and a $750,000 Match 6 ticket was sold in Belle Vernon.
The Sunoco at 2013 Morgantown Road sold the winning “$1,000,000 Extreme Green” scratch-off. The Match 6 was sold for the Tuesday drawing at Duritza’s Market, 735 Henry St.
The winning Match 6 numbers were 4-30-33-43-47-48, and the ticket matched all six.
Both stores will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the tickets.
Winners should sign the back of their tickets and call the state lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to learn to how to claim the prize.
