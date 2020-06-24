A Fayette County gas station sold a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket.
According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the Shell station, which is also known as Sweet Pea’s in Vanderbilt, sold the lucky ticket.
An unidentified Sweet Pea’s manager said a regular customer purchased a few of the $1,000,000 Riches, a $20 scratch-off game, sometime in early April.
The manager said that the customer left the store after purchasing those tickets, but then came back and bought one more.
The man then left the convenience store, entered his truck and scratched off the ticket, the manager said. He returned a short time later, claiming he won the $1 million prize.
“He was very excited,” the manager said.
The manager said the man continues to come into Sweet Pea’s.
Sweet Pea’s is expected to receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The Pennsylvania Lottery reminded players that scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at www.palottery.com.
Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 as all lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.
