The Greene County Sheriff's Office conducted a warrant sweep Friday, which resulted in 11 people taken into custody and suspected drugs and paraphernalia collected into evidence.
Twenty-eight warrants were served by noon on Friday. Additional charges are pending, according to Greene County Sheriff Marcus Simms.
Officers wore personal protective equipment when possible to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, he said.
"Officers understand the risk of conducting a warrant detail during a pandemic but we have a duty to the citizens of Greene County and the victims of crimes to ensure that justice is served in a timely manner. We hope this serves as a reminder to the criminals out there that law and order is, and will continue to be, present in Greene County," Simms said.
Greene County Probation, Greene County Regional Police, Waynesburg Borough Police, Cumberland Township Police, state constables, the state Game Commission, the state Fish and Boat Commission, California Borough Police and K9 unit, Bentleyville Police and the Greene County Jail also provided assistance during the sweep.
"If you believe you have an outstanding criminal warrant and wish to turn yourself in, please contact our office at (724) 627-7207 to facilitate your appearance before the court," the sheriff's office wrote in a press release. "If you want to speak to the public defender’s office to arrange turning yourself in, their number is (724) 852-5271. If you have unpaid fines, fees or costs please contact the Clerk of Courts at (724) 852-5282 to set up a payment plan."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.