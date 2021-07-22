A 15-year-old Springhill Township youth has been charged with criminal homicide, accused in the stabbing death Monday of another teen on Volek Road in the township.
Christopher Steven Gaydos Jr. of 15 Washington Way got into a physical fight with Sean Lee, 18, of Masontown, at 199 Volek Road. Lee started walking away, and Gaydos approached him and asked, “Why did you hit me?” according to court paperwork.
State police in Uniontown said the two fought again and Gaydos brandished a knife, stabbing Lee in the upper left chest area. Lee was pronounced dead at the scene by Fayette County Deputy Coroner Vicky Balsley, court paperwork stated.
Gaydos fled on foot and was apprehended outside of 199 Volek Road, police said.
Gaydos is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. He is in Fayette County Prison without bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 28.
