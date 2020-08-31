A 16-year-old girl left her Point Marion home one week ago and may be in West Virginia, state police said.
Katilyn Paige Davis left her North Highland Avenue home at about 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24, leaving a note saying she wanted to run away. Her parents reported her missing at about 7 p.m. the next day.
Davis is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 209 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes, and has a paw print tattoo on her left wrist and a nose ring, state police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Uniontown at 724-439-7111.
